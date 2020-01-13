First Student fully staffed but still hiring bus drivers; running mostly on time

RACINE — First Student — the busing contractor that began working for the Racine Unified School District in August — started the school year on a sour note, but things seem to have improved markedly since then.
The company was short about 20 drivers at the start of the school year and some buses were running up to 90 minutes behind schedule. Now First Student is fully staffed with 161 drivers — enough to cover all of its routes — with a small group of stand-by drivers available each day.
Chris Kemper, First Student spokesman, said the company is still recruiting but now has enough additional drivers to help cover extracurricular routes and to fill in if a lot of regular drivers call in sick.
Emily Neubauer, Racine Unified’s communications manager, said that since November, First Student has had 100% on-time pick-ups and drop-offs, when excluding problems beyond the company’s control like weather and traffic.
“We are pleased with the progress First Student has made from the beginning of the year to now,” Neubauer said. “Routes are running with little to no disruption and students are getting picked up and dropped off on time. We appreciate First Student’s work over the last couple of months and will continue to work together to provide a safe and positive transportation experience for all of our students.”
Parents see improvements
Many of the parents who reached out to The Journal Times at the start of the year to voice concerns about issues with late buses and buses that didn’t show up said that those problems have largely been resolved.
“While the issues at the beginning of the year were frustrating and disheartening, I haven’t had any issues since then,” said Jasmine Lozano, the mother of two students at Schulte Elementary in Sturtevant. “I’ve noticed the bus arrive in the morning on time for the children that take it then and my children have gotten home every day on time since about the second week of school.”
Alicia Ramirez’s son, an eighth grader at Starbuck Middle School at Ohio and 16th streets, waited at his bus stop for over an hour at the start of the year, but Ramirez said her family has not seen any significant issues since the beginning of the school year, besides one recent late bus.
Chad Engel, whose 6-year-old son attends Red Apple School, 914 St Patrick St., said that things were rough at the start of the year, with a bus schedule that was “all over the place” and for the most part ran late.
But since First Student hired a consistent staff, Engel said the bus has been on time.
“To their credit, they cleaned it up and made it better,” Engel said.
Engel said he was thankful to see the improvements since his son has special needs and it’s important for him to keep a regular schedule.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m glad First Student was able to get the proper staffing and scheduling down at least at my children’s school and I hope it’s been the same district wide,” Lozano said.
Neubauer said the district is no longer receiving a high volume of complaints like it was at the start of September, when Unified began a communication plan to keep parents informed of bus schedule issues.
“For example, if a bus was running 15 minutes late, a call would go out to those families on that bus to let them know,” Neubauer said. “Our families have been extremely understanding and we sincerely thank them for their patience and support.”
Kemper said First Student used several strategies to take care of the start-of-year problems, including increased driver recruitment efforts and bringing in teams of company specialists from across the country.
“I feel good about steps we’ve taken and the progress made, but I don’t think we ever want to ever wave the victory flag completely,” Kemper said.
He added that First Student now needs to focus on keeping up its current level of service.
Neubauer said that the district has had ongoing meetings with First Student since the start of the year. In October, when Unified was still seeing bus delays and route difficulties, the district met with First Student’s senior leadership team to make sure they had a plan to remedy those problems.
“We outlined issues that needed to be resolved immediately such as working bus cameras and on-time pick-ups and drop-offs,” Neubauer said. “First Student’s leadership team was very responsive and started work immediately to get the issues resolved. To date, all of the issues outlined in our plan have been addressed and busing services meet our high expectations.”
Priscilla Frank, whose son attends North Park Elementary School, said she is still having problems but her issues are with an individual bus driver forgetting to drop off her son at his stop.
Racine Unified’s contract with First Student allowed it to begin incurring liquidated damages for late buses following the first two weeks of the school year.
Unified can dock the contractor’s pay by a quarter of the cost of the use of a bus for arriving at school for drop off or pick up 15-30 minutes late. It can dock the price by half for a bus that is 30 minutes late or more.
Neubauer said that the district invoiced First Student for damages in September and October.
Caitlin's five favorite positive stories from Racine County schools this year
It’s important to remember that there are positive stories about our local school systems as well.
My stories about lower-than-optimal Racine Unified test scores, plans to close school buildings and problems with special education law compliance have gotten the most attention from readers this year. That's why, with this list, I want to highlight the good.
A group of volunteers is ensuring elementary students make the walk to school safely and students with disabilities are learning job skills. A student at the top of her class was the first in her family to graduate high school, an elementary school hosted a Thanksgiving meal for its special education families for the 25th year in a row and a student with autism who used to be a “runner” recited the Pledge of Allegiance at his graduation.
I’m proud of the stories I’ve written that hold the district accountable and promise to continue doing so, but I think it’s important to acknowledge that good things are happening.
RACINE — Just after twilight each Friday, when the neighborhood is still mostly asleep, three volunteers meet at Knapp Elementary School and h…
RACINE — Wadewitz Elementary School staff were lined up Thursday, utensils in hand, to heap the plates of students and families with turkey, g…
RACINE — Last Saturday, during graduation weekend, hundreds of eyes were on 18-year-old Ian Shannon as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance dur…
RACINE — When Lizeth Brito walked across the stage at Horlick High School on Sunday, she was the first person in her family to graduate.
RACINE — Racine Unified’s Transition Program helps students learn important job skills while providing the district’s Administrative Service C…
"I feel good about steps we've taken and the progress made, but I don’t think we ever want to ever wave the victory flag completely."
Chris Kemper, First Student spokesman