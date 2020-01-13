First Student fully staffed but still hiring bus drivers; running mostly on time

Engel said he was thankful to see the improvements since his son has special needs and it’s important for him to keep a regular schedule.

“I’m glad First Student was able to get the proper staffing and scheduling down at least at my children’s school and I hope it’s been the same district wide,” Lozano said.

Neubauer said the district is no longer receiving a high volume of complaints like it was at the start of September, when Unified began a communication plan to keep parents informed of bus schedule issues.

“For example, if a bus was running 15 minutes late, a call would go out to those families on that bus to let them know,” Neubauer said. “Our families have been extremely understanding and we sincerely thank them for their patience and support.”

Kemper said First Student used several strategies to take care of the start-of-year problems, including increased driver recruitment efforts and bringing in teams of company specialists from across the country.

“I feel good about steps we’ve taken and the progress made, but I don’t think we ever want to ever wave the victory flag completely,” Kemper said.

He added that First Student now needs to focus on keeping up its current level of service.