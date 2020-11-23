 Skip to main content
First significant snow of season expected for SE Wis. tomorrow; little accumulation near lake predicted
First significant snow of season expected for SE Wis. tomorrow; little accumulation near lake predicted

Meteorologists predict the season's first significant snow will take place Tuesday, just in time for the morning commute. 

One to two inches of wet, dense snow could fall Tuesday morning in south-central Wisconsin, causing sharp reductions in visibility and the potential for slippery conditions according to the National Weather Service.

However, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar said western Racine County (including Burlington and Waterford) could get between 1 inch and 1½ inches of snow, with snowfall beginning around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But the eastern areas of the county, such as the City of Racine, will likely see no more than a half-inch of accumulation, if that.

Because the water in Lake Michigan is still fairly warm, snowfall totals will be less near the lake, Collar said.

"For the most part, this is a pretty weak system," he added.

The snow should turn to rain later Tuesday, and forecasters expect precipitation to continue through Wednesday. But the forecast for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday calls for clearing skies and temperatures near 50 in southeastern Wisconsin.

Tuesday Snow

Elsewhere in the state

Three to four inches of accumulation is possible in areas northwest of Madison.

Snow is expected to turn into rain and possibly sleet in the afternoon on Tuesday, Jaclyn Ritzman, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service said in a statement.

The weather system expected to bring the wintery mix will lift into the northeast across south-central Wisconsin between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. across east-central and southeast Wisconsin, Ritzman said.

Skies over Madison are predicted to be partly sunny Sunday, with a high of 44 degrees and a low of 27. Monday is predicted to be a bit colder but with mostly sunny skies, with a high of 39 degrees and a low of 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday Snow 2
