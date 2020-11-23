First significant snow of season expected for SE Wis. tomorrow; little accumulation near lake predicted

Meteorologists predict the season's first significant snow will take place Tuesday, just in time for the morning commute.

One to two inches of wet, dense snow could fall Tuesday morning in south-central Wisconsin, causing sharp reductions in visibility and the potential for slippery conditions according to the National Weather Service.

However, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar said western Racine County (including Burlington and Waterford) could get between 1 inch and 1½ inches of snow, with snowfall beginning around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But the eastern areas of the county, such as the City of Racine, will likely see no more than a half-inch of accumulation, if that.

Because the water in Lake Michigan is still fairly warm, snowfall totals will be less near the lake, Collar said.

"For the most part, this is a pretty weak system," he added.

The snow should turn to rain later Tuesday, and forecasters expect precipitation to continue through Wednesday. But the forecast for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday calls for clearing skies and temperatures near 50 in southeastern Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elsewhere in the state