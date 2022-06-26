First pro-abortion access protest held in Racine since Friday's landmark Supreme Court decision

We the Change-makers, a youth-led organization, held a march Sunday in opposition to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. At left, some demonstrators covered their faces in blood-like red paint.
Alex Rodriguez
Protesters marched down Main Street Sunday chanting phrases like “No justice, no peace!” and “This is what Democracy looks like!” while briefly blocking the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Street. Many carried signs like this one, reading "My womb is not a machine to build you workers," an apparent response to the argument raised by some anti-abortion advocates that legalizing abortion is lowering the U.S. birth rate and contributing to workforce shortages.
Alex Rodriguez
RACINE — “What does democracy looks like?” Kejuan Goldsmith yells into a megaphone. A crowd of about 50, marching in the streets of Racine Sunday afternoon, chants back: “This is what democracy looks like!”
The chants came in the first protest in Racine since Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision reversed Roe v. Wade, which had forced all states to have some legal access to abortion since 1973. Similar protests have been held in virtually every other major American city in the last 72 hours.
Racine's march that started on Monument Square was organized by We the Change-makers, a youth-focused organization.
Photos: Scenes of protest across America after Roe overturned
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Anti-abortion demonstrators and abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, Jayson, left, and Dan, no last names given, of Michigan, stand with a cross as people protest about abortion in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
An abortion-rights protesters shouts slogans as anti-abortion protester gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester, left, and anti-abortion protester face-off during demonstrations outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester displays a placard during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester distributes stickers during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Abortion-rights protesters march past the U.S. Capital building in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights activist protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Abortion rights activists are seen through a hole in an American flag as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Police officers escort out two abortion-rights protesters after they threw red paint on the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Abortion-rights activists gather for a protest following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Union Square, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Abortion-rights activists confront an anti-abortion protester during a demonstration following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Union Square, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Abortion-rights activists gather for a protest following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Union Square, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
An abortion-rights activist is detained after throwing red paint on the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
An abortion-rights protester displays a placard during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Red painting covers part of the sidewalk outside the Supreme Court as people protest about abortion in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
An abortion-rights protester waves a flag during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Renea Delong, of Bowling Green, speaks at the BG Freedom Walkers' protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and Kentucky's trigger law to ban abortion, at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Grace Ramey
Meg Montgomery holds a sign during an abortion-rights rally, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Quincy, Mass., a day after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Activists rally in front of City Hall, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Activists rally in front of City Hall, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Activists march through downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 25, 2022, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Activists march through downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 25, 2022, as they protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
Keith Birmingham
Abortion-rights advocates shout during a rally Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Chicago in response to Friday's Supreme Court ruling on abortion. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Pat Nabong
Dan, no last name given, of Michigan holds a cross as people protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
