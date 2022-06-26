First pro-abortion access protest held in Racine since Friday's landmark Supreme Court decision

RACINE — “What does democracy looks like?” Kejuan Goldsmith yells into a megaphone. A crowd of about 50, marching in the streets of Racine Sunday afternoon, chants back: “This is what democracy looks like!”

The chants came in the first protest in Racine since Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision reversed Roe v. Wade, which had forced all states to have some legal access to abortion since 1973. Similar protests have been held in virtually every other major American city in the last 72 hours.