ABORTION IN WISCONSIN

First pro-abortion access protest held in Racine since Friday's landmark Supreme Court decision

Protesters down Main Street

Demonstrators supporting legal abortion march down Main Street in Downtown Racine Sunday.

 Alex Rodriguez
Pro-Roe protesters

We the Change-makers, a youth-led organization, held a march Sunday in opposition to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. At left, some demonstrators covered their faces in blood-like red paint.
Pro-Roe protesters

Protesters marched down Main Street Sunday chanting phrases like “No justice, no peace!” and “This is what Democracy looks like!” while briefly blocking the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Street. Many carried signs like this one, reading "My womb is not a machine to build you workers," an apparent response to the argument raised by some anti-abortion advocates that legalizing abortion is lowering the U.S. birth rate and contributing to workforce shortages.

RACINE — “What does democracy looks like?” Kejuan Goldsmith yells into a megaphone. A crowd of about 50, marching in the streets of Racine Sunday afternoon, chants back: “This is what democracy looks like!”

The chants came in the first protest in Racine since Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision reversed Roe v. Wade, which had forced all states to have some legal access to abortion since 1973. Similar protests have been held in virtually every other major American city in the last 72 hours.

Racine's march that started on Monument Square was organized by We the Change-makers, a youth-focused organization.

Reporter

Alex Rodriguez

