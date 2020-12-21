First Moderna shipment to arrive in state today; more than 10K vaccinated last week

In the past week, 10,538 initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were provided “in nearly every Wisconsin county,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a media briefing Monday.
Also Monday, Wisconsin was expecting to receive its first shipment of the vaccine produced by Moderna, which received emergency approval from the federal government late last week. The first shipment “is expected to be 16,000 doses,” according to Gov. Tony Evers office. More shipments are expected today and Wednesday.
By the end of this week, the state is still expecting to receive another 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the state’s total to more than 46,000.
Although only a small percentage of the vaccines allotted to Wisconsin have arrived as of Monday, Wisconsin has so far been promised 84,825 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to DHS.
There’s still no timeline for when the vaccine will be opened up to the wider public, although Van Dijk said that more community health clinics will be receiving allotments “after the holidays,” at which point they will be able to continue vaccinating health care workers and those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities. There are hundreds of thousands of people falling into those two categories in Wisconsin, and it will take several weeks before they can all be vaccinated.
As such, the next phase of vaccinations — expected to be people who are identified as “frontline workers” and those who are 75 year old or older — won’t begin until “later this winter,” Van Dijk said. Van Dijk also said that, nationwide, the number of frontline workers in the country is double that of the number of health care workers.
The state has still not defined which residents fall into the “frontline worker” category. Nor has it been finalized which other long-term care facilities, such as adult family homes or convents, will be prioritized next.
The second phase could begin before all of the state’s long-term skilled nursing facility residents and health care workers are vaccinated, although the second phase still likely won’t begin until the vast majority of people in the first phase have been vaccinated.
“It’s not a hard stop,” Van Dijk said.
Despite those signs of hope, Van Dijk added that social distancing and mask wearing should be continued throughout the holidays. “Our state’s virus activity is still at Very High levels,” she said.
Racine County’s “COVID-19 Disease Activity” designation is still “Very High,” with 924 cases per 100,000 people. No county in Wisconsin is below the Very High or Critically High designations, meaning that no county’s case rate is below 350 cases per 100,000 residents.
Ascension Wisconsin begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
Lisa Wendt, ED RN, gets vaccinated at Ascension Franklin
Lori George, an RN in the ICU, at Ascension Franklin gets vaccinated
James Gruenewald, an RN in the ICU, at Ascension Franklin gets vaccinated
First Ascension Wisconsin COVID vaccine recipient was Dr. Joseph Weber, a pulmonologist at Ascension Franklin
Mike Gillard, pharmacist at Ascension Franklin, prepares a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday
Mark Gustafson, an RT with Ascension Franklin, gets vaccinated Wednesday
