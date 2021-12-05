First Latina to be Miss Racine trailblazes with Rubik's Cubes and sneakers

RACINE — Miss Racine winners make community appearances at parades and other events typically dressed in a ball gown and high-heeled shoes.

Miss Racine 2022 Maria Jose Castillo Venegas made her first appearance five days after earning her crown at Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks event on Thanksgiving wearing a dressy jump suit and ballet flats.

Don’t get that wrong, though — Castillo Venegas loves wearing dresses and heels. But it all depends on how she’s feeling that day with her disability, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, if she can actually wear them.

EDS is a hereditary disorder characterized by joint hypermobility, instability and dislocations, and skin hyperextensibility. Castillo Venegas said she often has pain flare-ups or dislocates a joint and has to wear a brace. She often has to be careful with herself, including with choosing outfits, to avoid causing further harm to herself.

“I will be in sneakers,” Castillo Venegas said. “Anything to show up and be available, to show up and be present.”

Five candidates competed for the title of Miss Racine 2022 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. The theme of the competition was “Celebrating 100 Years,” highlighting Miss America’s 100th anniversary.

The Miss Racine Scholarship Program, which has been in existence since 1960, is a local affiliate of the Miss America organization. Castillo Venegas, the first Latina to win Miss Racine, was awarded a $500 scholarship.

The competition

Contestants this year besides Castillo Venegas, 23, were Ireland Hinze, 19, Zaharah “Isis” Mosley, 18, Grace Scalzo, 20, and Emma Widmar, 22.

Castillo not only won the crown, but also the Preliminary Talent Award and the Miss Congeniality Award, which supports her demeanor and her personality, said Miss Racine Executive Director Debra Morrall.

Runner-up was Scalzo, who also won an award for having the highest interview score.

The judges were not able to comment why they selected Castillo as winner because scores and other candidate information recorded during the competition are confidential. But Morrall said the contestants were very substantial this year.

Morrall is not a Miss Racine judge — the six judges were three women who are previous Wisconsin pageant title holders, and three people “from the community in business or education,” Morrall said. She said this year was a lot of fun because each young woman had a different talent. Often the competitions feature multiple of the same talents.

“They are all very accomplished,” Morrall said of the candidates. “We were extremely impressed. They had a lot of community service and a lot of awareness of issues within the community they wanted to address in their social impact initiative.”

Winning the show

Castillo Venegas won Miss Latina Racine in 2017, so she had some familiarity with competing in competitions like these. Even so, when she was on stage during the Miss Racine event, she felt a little shaky.

But as soon as time went on and she had her cube in her hand, “it felt so natural and normal to me,” she said. “That’s all I needed. I didn’t need to think about how many people were in the room watching me.”

She said she loved everyone that competed and became friends with the other candidates.

“They were all killer, and such amazing people,” she said. “I would be happy with whoever won.”

However, it felt “super awesome” to win, she said.

“I feel like I performed to my genuine self,” she said. “I finished knowing I did my best, it was just nice having that support of everyone rooting for me.”

She said she is still figuring out how to use her $500 prize winnings, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but she is hoping to eventually get her Ph.D. in synthetic chemistry, and the money may go toward that.

Having the ‘it factor’

Morrall said Castillo Venegas is very well spoken, warm, engaging and “lights up a room.”

“People talk about the ‘it factor,’ and Maria has that ‘it factor,’” Morrall said. “When you meet her, you kind of want to spend more time with her because she’s intriguing and she’s got a great smile. You feel like you knew her for a long time.”

Castillo Venegas is a 2020 University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics. She currently works as a formulation chemist for SC Johnson.

She quickly solved a speed cube as her talent. A speed cube is a type of Rubik’s Cube specially designed for those who want to finish the puzzle as fast as possible. The speed cube has a redesigned internal mechanism, allowing the puzzle pieces to move smoother and faster than the standard cube.

Castillo Venegas’ social impact initiative focused on mental health through restorative justice. The social impact initiative is a topic of interest that if crowned Miss Racine, the winner focuses on within the next year, called the “year of service.” Candidates give speeches about their topics.

Castillo Venegas originally wanted to play the song “I Am Woman” by Jordin Sparks during her routine, but instead decided to verbalize a self-written monologue about preconceived notions of womanhood.

“The week of, I decided the song was not strong enough,” Castillo Venegas said, but noted her change of plans came with challenges. “Speaking while solving the cube was a little like rubbing your stomach and patting your head.”

Her monologue had nothing to do with her social impact initiative, and instead covered what it’s like to be a woman in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) who also has a disability and a quirky hobby.

She said she’s come across some online forums where users have said women aren’t smart enough to solve speed cubes and lack the special awareness.

“I broke down all these stereotypes that I go through,” Castillo Venegas said. “These stereotypes are very harmful to everyone involved. They hold a lot of us back from what we really want to accomplish.”

“It was quite a great message to go along with the entertainment,” Morrall said.

In Castillo Venegas’ social impact initiative, she suggested instead of reprimanding children for problems they’ve caused due to mental illness, talking to the child about the illness and working to prevent mental instability and ease at least some of the issues.

“I am so excited to get out there and spread awareness of restorative justice, with a much more preventative approach,” she said.

Castillo Venegas said she plans to confer with school principals in Racine Unified School District to create one harmonious, sustainable restorative justice program across the district.

She’s hoping to connect existing nonprofits to the people who need them, especially nonprofits focused on mental health and children.

She hopes to eventually compete in a speed cube competition, and even start her own speed cubing events teaching those who want to cube.

Identity

Racine means a lot to her. Her family moved to the area from Mexico in 1999, when she was one year old.

“We really like it here,” she said. “We have the ability to move anywhere, and we’re still here.”

Part of being an immigrant is accepting where you are and wanting that place to be better for everyone, she said, which played a role with her social justice initiative.

“My identity feels very real for Racine, I represent our diverse community,” Castillo Venegas said. “We don’t have to put ourselves in one box. I check off at least five boxes of things that are kooky and weird.”

Castillo Venegas, along with her sister Jessica, own and operate Cozy by Castillo, a small business selling handmade face masks, crochet tops, toys and more. Along with that, her five boxes are that fact she’s a woman, an immigrant, Mexican, someone who works in STEM and has a disability.

“I’m a three-dimensional person because of these things,” Castillo Venegas said. “We can just be ourselves. We can highlight these things that make us supposedly oddballs into something beautiful.”

