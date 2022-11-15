First hints of winter arrive: Expect accumulation across Racine County as week continues

Much of southeastern Wisconsin received a dusting of snowfall for the first time this season Tuesday.
In the Racine area, snowfall was expected to be less than 1 inch, while parts of the Waukesha area received up to 5 inches. By Wednesday morning, however, the National Weather Service was predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall at Batten International Airport on the north side of the City of Racine.
Across Racine County in the early afternoon Tuesday, reporters observed near an inch of snow around Interstate 94, but no accumulation along Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point.
Snow and/or sleet are predicted to continue to fall on southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Temperatures could be near the single-digits Fahrenheit over the weekend.
A crash involving half-a-dozen vehicles in northern Racine County kept a multi-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 94 entirely closed for about four hours Tuesday afternoon. Because of the crash, a semi-truck hauling pallets ended up on its side on the east side of the interstate near Seven Mile Road.
“As we enter this season of winter driving,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement after the crash scene was cleared, “it is imperative that drivers slow down, keep longer following distances, and maintain their vehicles.
“If you are involved in a traffic accident, try to safely drive your vehicle off the roadway or stay in your vehicle. It is extraordinarily dangerous for people to be walking around a busy interstate, especially when there is poor visibility and slippery conditions. Let’s work together and use extra-caution when driving to minimize the injuries and deaths that annually occur on our roadways.”
The initial cause of the backup was a Jeep Cherokee that lost control, hit the median and then crossed all lanes of traffic before being hit by a Cadillac SUV, the RCSO reported.
Then, a semi-truck swerved to avoid the two crashed vehicles but hit a patch of slush and rolled onto its side; two vehicles, a Ford F150 and a Chevy Express van, stopped behind the tipped-over semi when a Chevy Cruze sedan hit the van, which was pushed into the Ford.
Three northbound ramps, at Highway 20, Highway K and Highway G, were temporarily closed.
Three people were transported from the scene by first responders, but none of their injuries were life threatening.
After the pallets were removed from the semi, it was rolled back onto its wheels and was taken from the scene.
The interstate was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
IN PHOTOS | First snow of the season in Racine County in December 2020
Main Street in Downtown Racine soon after snow started falling Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020
Christmas lights and snowfall in Mount Pleasant
Pam Carey
Union Grove snowplow clears street
Father and son
Sophie Buford of Burlington plays in the snow
Father and son
Pam Carey
Sisters Olivia and Sophie Buford play in the snow in Burlington
Pam Carey
James Martin
Sweeping Away
James Martin
Brenda Norvell
Pam Carey
Jesus Rodriguez
Smiling and sledding
Father and son on the sledding hill
Brothers and sleds
Kayla Olalde shovels snow in Burlington
Christmas lights under the snow Tuesday night
Cars iced over Tuesday evening as Racine County gets hit with first significant snowfall of the season
Wisconsin Avenue soon after snow started to fall on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 29
Olivia Buford, 8, of Burlington plays in the snow
Perry Avenue gets covered in snow
Kurt Lakatos of Burlington shovels snow outside his home
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt