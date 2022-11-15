 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First hints of winter arrive: Expect accumulation across Racine County as week continues

Bring your brush

A row of cars cover in snow sit along Washington Avenue Tuesday.

 Alex Rodriguez

Much of southeastern Wisconsin received a dusting of snowfall for the first time this season Tuesday.

In the Racine area, snowfall was expected to be less than 1 inch, while parts of the Waukesha area received up to 5 inches. By Wednesday morning, however, the National Weather Service was predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall at Batten International Airport on the north side of the City of Racine.

Did I close the roof last night?

A pair of toy cars covered in frost sit on a lawn on Racine Street Tuesday morning.

Across Racine County in the early afternoon Tuesday, reporters observed near an inch of snow around Interstate 94, but no accumulation along Lighthouse Drive in Wind Point.

Snow and/or sleet are predicted to continue to fall on southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Temperatures could be near the single-digits Fahrenheit over the weekend.

Crash closes northbound I-94 for four hours

A crash involving half-a-dozen vehicles in northern Racine County kept a multi-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 94 entirely closed for about four hours Tuesday afternoon. Because of the crash, a semi-truck hauling pallets ended up on its side on the east side of the interstate near Seven Mile Road.

Nov. 15 crash

A semi-truck hauling a load of pallets ended up on its side Tuesday on Interstate 94 in northern Racine County Tuesday.

“As we enter this season of winter driving,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement after the crash scene was cleared, “it is imperative that drivers slow down, keep longer following distances, and maintain their vehicles.

“If you are involved in a traffic accident, try to safely drive your vehicle off the roadway or stay in your vehicle. It is extraordinarily dangerous for people to be walking around a busy interstate, especially when there is poor visibility and slippery conditions. Let’s work together and use extra-caution when driving to minimize the injuries and deaths that annually occur on our roadways.”

The initial cause of the backup was a Jeep Cherokee that lost control, hit the median and then crossed all lanes of traffic before being hit by a Cadillac SUV, the RCSO reported.

Then, a semi-truck swerved to avoid the two crashed vehicles but hit a patch of slush and rolled onto its side; two vehicles, a Ford F150 and a Chevy Express van, stopped behind the tipped-over semi when a Chevy Cruze sedan hit the van, which was pushed into the Ford.

Three northbound ramps, at Highway 20, Highway K and Highway G, were temporarily closed.

Three people were transported from the scene by first responders, but none of their injuries were life threatening.

After the pallets were removed from the semi, it was rolled back onto its wheels and was taken from the scene.

The interstate was reopened by 4:30 p.m.

