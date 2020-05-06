First hearing in Unified referendum recount appeal delayed, petitioners ask for new judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The first court date in the appeal of the Racine Unified referendum recount was pushed back on Tuesday, after the parties who filed the appeal asked for a new judge.

The initial teleconference in the case was set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Racine County Circuit Courtroom of Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, but was postponed after the petitioners filed a request for substitution of the judge. The petitioners did not give a reason for the request.

On Tuesday the case was reassigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek, who is currently facing criminal hunting charges in Ashland County for unauthorized use of illegal bait and being a party to a violation of shooting a deer after shooting hours. The appeal was filed Friday by petitioners James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers from the organization Honest, Open and Transparent Government. The regional Libertarian Party petitioned for an appeal to the recount as well.

The defendants in the case are the Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers, Yes for Our Children — a referendum committee, Chelsea Powell — a member of the referendum committee board and the Racine Unified School District.