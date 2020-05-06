First hearing in Unified referendum recount appeal delayed, petitioners ask for new judge

RACINE — The first court date in the appeal of the Racine Unified referendum recount was pushed back on Tuesday, after the parties who filed the appeal asked for a new judge.
The initial teleconference in the case was set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Racine County Circuit Courtroom of Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, but was postponed after the petitioners filed a request for substitution of the judge. The petitioners did not give a reason for the request.
On Tuesday the case was reassigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Piontek, who is currently facing criminal hunting charges in Ashland County for unauthorized use of illegal bait and being a party to a violation of shooting a deer after shooting hours. The appeal was filed Friday by petitioners James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers from the organization Honest, Open and Transparent Government. The regional Libertarian Party petitioned for an appeal to the recount as well.
The defendants in the case are the Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers, Yes for Our Children — a referendum committee, Chelsea Powell — a member of the referendum committee board and the Racine Unified School District.
On April 7, Racine Unified asked voters for permission to collect $1 billion beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years to fund construction of new schools, renovations of others and technology updates.
The initial results of the election, announced April 13, were 16,748 votes in favor and 16,743 against. Petitioners, including those who later filed the appeal of the recount, then asked for a recount. The recount spanned six days, with the “yes” votes still coming out on top by a five-vote margin, 16,715 to 16,710.
Shannon Gordon, Racine Unified’s chief operating officer, told the School Board Monday night that, per state statute, courts are charged with handling cases such as these expeditiously.
“We anticipate this being a 30-day process,” Gordon said.
The state statute does not include a specific time limit for recount appeals, but does say that the court should rule “as expeditiously as possible.”
The district plans to ask for additional clarification from the petitioners on their recount concerns and for an opportunity to respond to those concerns in writing, Gordon said.
“I was gratified to hear that this is treated in an expedited way,” said School Board President Brian O’Connell. “I know these things can go on at great length otherwise.”
Gordon explained that the process is designed to move quickly because typically a recount appeal takes place regarding a candidate for office, and there is generally a set time frame for when that candidate should be sworn in.
Reason for the appeal
The petitioners say they filed the appeal because the total number of votes cast in the election was “significantly higher” than votes cast on the referendum. The petitioners came to this conclusion because, they allege:
- They were not permitted to examine ballots with no vote made on the referendum, which was referred to as the undervote.
- “Hundreds of ballots were rejected and not counted by the Clerk and Board of Canvassers.”
- “The rejected ballots are still contained in their original, sealed envelopes and have not been opened. Therefore those ballots contain votes that should have been counted in the School Referendum”
- “The municipality created/designed an envelope at times which obscured the U.S. Postal Services postmark, which then caused the rejection of the ballot”
- “The Board of Canvasser’s decision to accept some of the ballots and reject others was unreasonable and not consistent with Wisconsin Election law.”
Journal Times reporter Christina Lieffring contributed to this report.
