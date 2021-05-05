First Fridays will return this Friday

RACINE — First Fridays in Downtown Racine is back, starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Shops will be open late, with the return of the monthly event scheduled until 9 p.m.

The return comes after First Fridays Downtown Racine ended its 2020 season early, having its final event in July last year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents are invited to socialize with friends and neighbors while shopping, drinking adult beverages, and strolling through the historic Downtown city streets. The First Friday’s sponsor business owners are encouraging shopping local, dining and discovering downtown.

Live music is scheduled to start in June. Masks remain required inside buildings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0