First Fridays will return this Friday
First Fridays will return this Friday

First Friday

First Fridays, pictured here on Monument Square in 2018, will return after a pandemic pause on Friday, May 7.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — First Fridays in Downtown Racine is back, starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Shops will be open late, with the return of the monthly event scheduled until 9 p.m.

The return comes after First Fridays Downtown Racine ended its 2020 season early, having its final event in July last year.

Residents are invited to socialize with friends and neighbors while shopping, drinking adult beverages, and strolling through the historic Downtown city streets. The First Friday’s sponsor business owners are encouraging shopping local, dining and discovering downtown.

Monument Square through the years, from 1856 to 2021

Live music is scheduled to start in June. Masks remain required inside buildings.

