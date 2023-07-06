Pianist plays Friday

RACINE — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., is hosting a free concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, featuring Kayme Henkel.

Henkel is a Milwaukee area pianist, currently focusing on teaching. She runs a private studio in Brookfield and teaches at Milwaukee Montessori School and Atonement Lutheran School.

She serves is also president of the Milwaukee Music Teachers Association and is the rehearsal and performance pianist for the Lutheran Chorale of Milwaukee.

Henkel has performed with Opera for the Young, Crested Butte Opera, Opera Theater of Washington and Bel Cantanti Opera in Washington, D.C.

The performance is free and takes place during the First Friday event in Downtown Racine.

Note: Concert organizers add that concertgoers should “feel free to leave your vehicle in the church parking lot as you visit Downtown after the performance.”