RACINE — First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., is hosting a free concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, featuring Sara Makinen.

She is a longtime organist for multiple churches in the Southeast Wisconsin and Northeast Illinois area.

Makinen teaches at St. John’s Lutheran School in Milwaukee and is a graduate of Martin Luther College with an emphasis in music.

She said the organ is her favorite instrument because of the expressiveness in the variety of tones.

Friday evening, she will perform music by German composer, pianist, organist and conductor Felix Mendelsohn as well as crowd favorites, including hymn-tune preludes and hymns involving the audience from throughout the church year.

The performance is free and takes place during the First Friday event in Downtown Racine.

Note: Concert organizers add that concertgoers should “feel free to leave your vehicle in the church parking lot as you visit Downtown after the performance.”