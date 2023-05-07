To coincide with Cinco De Mayo, Downtown Racine Corp. launched its initial First Friday event of 2023 with a wrestling match featuring Racine Championship Wrestling on Monument Square. A crowd of about 100 people watched RCW wrestlers kick, slam and smash inside the full-size ring that had been set up. Several businesses and restaurants in the downtown area also offered Mexican-themed specials and food, and some even provided live music.
Downtown Racine Corp. launched the initial First Friday event of 2023 with a wrestling match provided by Racine Championship Wrestling, during which Perfection, left, pinned Rampage to the mat.
To coincide with Cinco De Mayo, Downtown Racine Corp. started off their First Friday Events with a wrestling match provided by Racine Championship Wrestling. Wrestling fans young and old cheer on wrestlers from RCW Friday at Monument Square.
Uriah Talbert, right, hands Becky Crowley a taco inside Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., during Cinco De Mayo in Downtown Racine. Friday was First Friday in Downtown Racine, an event aimed to bring business to the Downtown area.
Photos from Downtown Racine's First Friday Cinco De Mayo wrestling match
To coincide with Cinco De Mayo, Downtown Racine Corp. started off their First Friday Events with a wrestling match provided by Racine Championship Wrestling.
Downtown Racine Corp. launched the initial First Friday event of 2023 with a wrestling match provided by Racine Championship Wrestling, during which Perfection, left, pinned Rampage to the mat.
Alex Rodriguez
Parker Hennegan, in the mask, watches the wrestling match at Monument Square during the initial First Friday event on May 5.
Alex Rodriguez
Wrestler Rampage, center, swing kicks Drew "The System" Sipila during the a match Friday at Monument Square that was part of the initial First Friday event of 2023.
Alex Rodriguez
Downtown Racine Corp. launched its initial First Friday event of 2023 with a wrestling match provided by Racine Championship Wrestling. Above, wrestler Rampage does a little launching of his own.
Alex Rodriguez
To coincide with Cinco De Mayo, Downtown Racine Corp. started off their First Friday Events with a wrestling match provided by Racine Championship Wrestling. Wrestling fans young and old cheer on wrestlers from RCW Friday at Monument Square.
Alex Rodriguez
Uriah Talbert, right, hands Becky Crowley a taco inside Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., during Cinco De Mayo in Downtown Racine. Friday was First Friday in Downtown Racine, an event aimed to bring business to the Downtown area.
Alex Rodriguez
The Rodriguez family (from left: Ari, Danny, Giancarlo, Emi, Mia and Danny Jr.) sit on the steps of the statue in Monument Square.
Alex Rodriguez
Priska Bowe, left, dances with her daughter, Adalina, at Monument Square during the Cinco De Mayo themed First Friday event.
Alex Rodriguez
Robert "The Manager" Shaw, left, and Drew "The System" Sipila speak to a crowd of people at Monument Square Friday as wrestling was about to begin.
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt