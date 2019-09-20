RACINE — Joe Wendt hasn’t stopped moving. He sold tickets, worked gate security and probably talked to at least 100 fans in the hour leading up to kickoff of the Horlick Rebels-Case Eagles football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Horlick Field.
As Horlick High School’s athletic director, Wendt is usually busy during football games, but he had a little bit more to juggle Friday.
It was the first game that Racine Unified School District used two of its portable metal detectors to enhance security at an athletics event.
“This is the norm around the nation for sporting events,” Wendt told The Journal Times.
Even with the added security, the lines entering the stadium didn’t get too much longer than normal; nobody had to wait longer than a few minutes on the sidewalk before getting through the gates.
And the presence of the detectors didn’t really affect the Racine Police Department’s work at the game either. There were more officers than normal on site for the game, but that was only because of the anticipated increased attendance of the intracity matchup, police said. School staff were the ones working the metal detectors.
“It costs a little bit on event management, but nothing’s that’s going to break our budget,” Wendt said.
Purchasing the metal detectors didn’t directly cost Racine taxpayers anything either. Eight detectors were purchased for around $32,000 a little over a year ago thanks to a federal school safety grant.
They’re easy to use, too. After being charged, the detectors don’t need to be plugged in, so there aren’t any cords to trip over. And they’re light enough that they can be moved and shifted around by one person if necessary.
“We’re using the utmost security measures,” Wendt said. “We want to give our fans a feeling of safety at our events.”
