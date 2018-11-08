RACINE — The first accumulating snow of the season is expected to hit the Racine area early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts snow beginning around 3 a.m. Friday, with a total possible nighttime accumulation of around one inch. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with an overnight low of 31.
Snow is expected to continue before 1 p.m. Friday, with a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 and 2 p.m. and a slight chance of snow continuing after that. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with a daytime high around 36 degrees. Wind is expected to pick up to 10-15 mph in the afternoon with possible gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night is expected to be chilly and windy with a low around 22 and wind speeds of around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
The NWS is predicting a sunny and breezy Saturday with a high around 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.