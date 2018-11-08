Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The first accumulating snow of the season is expected to hit the Racine area early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts snow beginning around 3 a.m. Friday, with a total possible nighttime accumulation of around one inch. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with an overnight low of 31.

Snow is expected to continue before 1 p.m. Friday, with a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 and 2 p.m. and a slight chance of snow continuing after that. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with a daytime high around 36 degrees. Wind is expected to pick up to 10-15 mph in the afternoon with possible gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night is expected to be chilly and windy with a low around 22 and wind speeds of around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

The NWS is predicting a sunny and breezy Saturday with a high around 34.

