BURLINGTON — ChocolateFest will end with a bang this year after all.
The fireworks for this year’s festival, which runs May 24-27, were nearly eliminated after the festival lost its longtime corporate sponsor. But through the partnership of Community State Bank and Mangold Insurance, the show will go on, weather permitting.
For many years, the fireworks were sponsored by Runzheimer International, the Waterford-based corporate travel and expense analysis firm. But after the firm merged with Motus, a Boston-based equity firm, the company decided not to donate to the fireworks for ChocolateFest.
Tyson Fettes, Burlington market president for Community State Bank, said he was happy the two businesses were able to get together to save the fireworks.
“ChocolateFest is a really important piece of the community and we knew that if we partnered together we can step up and keep the fireworks going,” Fettes said. “It’s a small piece of what makes chocolate fest so great.”
Jim Mangold, president of Burlington-based Mangold Insurance, said he was sad when he heard the prospect of the fireworks going away.
“I think the fireworks is a big thing for this community,” Mangold said. “Every single year as long as I’ve had kids, we all got together and we all watched the fireworks. It’s a great family event. It’s just a wonderful thing for the community.”
Longtime Burlington residents remember what the festival was like when they were a kid and now want to give that same feeling to their kids.
“I remember going as a kid and riding the rides,” Fettes said. “It’s so cool as I remember last year taking my daughter to ride some of those similar kinds of rides and it just brought back all kinds of crazy memories and how fast time goes.”
Grateful community
Mangold said several members of the community have thanked them for stepping in, but thinks they shouldn’t be the ones getting the praise.
“They really shouldn’t be thanking me, they should be thanking the people who do business with us because that’s how we can afford to do it,” Mangold said.
Although it’s unclear if this partnership will continue to sponsor the fireworks in the coming years, Fettes said he is glad they were able to fund it for this year.
“It was our way to give back,” Fettes said. “It’s a small piece of what makes ChocolateFest so great.”
Neither Fettes nor Mangold would disclose how much was paid to keep the fireworks going.
