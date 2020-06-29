Fireworks sales increase as pandemic goes on, fire departments warn they are not legal

“With the coronavirus, people being cooped up at home and many fireworks shows in the area canceled, people are buying fireworks for their own use and for their kids,” he said. “It allows them to have some sort of normalcy back in their lives.”

Harlow has also noticed an increase in the larger fireworks, such as repeaters and assortments.

Repeaters, also known as “cakes,” are a group of mortars wrapped together and connected by a single fuse. These are typically the biggest and most expensive fireworks.

Recurring shoppers have come back twice or more just this year, continuing to use fireworks as the pandemic goes on. New customers are coming in for the first time as well, Harlow said. He is encouraging customers to shop early to avoid long lines.

Keep laws in mind

State law mandates users of any form of aerial fireworks obtain a permit. The Village of Raymond is the only Racine County municipality that issues this type of permit.

Ground fireworks, such as fountains, sparklers and spinners, are excluded from the state’s legal definition of fireworks, meaning they are allowed under state law, but could be subject to regulation by local ordinances.