South Shore Fire Dept. Lt. Dustin Ellis, back to camera, wears the new tech rescue gear on Saturday that was paid for with a grant from Firehouse Subs. In the background is the deportment's new technical rescue truck.
South Shore firefighters pose with employees from the Mount Pleasant Firehouse Subs on Saturday with the firefighters wearing the new tech rescue coats and pants that were paid for with a grant from Firehouse Subs.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Standard firefighting turnout gear is bulky and expensive, and if it gets damaged during training to a point where it becomes unusable, that could cost a department up to $2,000 per set to replace it.
The South Shore Fire Department is hoping to reduce the risk of damaging its gear with some help from Firehouse Subs, 6012 Washington Ave.
The department received a grant for slightly more than $16,000 to buy 26 sets (a coat and pants) of technical rescue gear that can be used for training and tech rescue calls, such as trench rescues, high and low-angle rescues and structural collapse situations.
South Shore Lt. Dustin Ellis, who applied for the grant, said the standard, every-day structure fire gear does not fit the need for some of the tech rescue calls.
“This is a little bit thinner, it’s flame resistant, spark resistant, so it’s just a little easier for us to move around in,” Ellis said.
Ellis said being able to get the equipment without having to use funds in the department's budget was crucial to making sure the department has what it needs.
“It’s huge for us to be able to provide this service, to have this equipment … not a lot of municipalities can afford to put a line item in a budget towards this,” Ellis said.
Irem Cruz, owner operator of the Mount Pleasant Firehouse Subs restaurant, 6012 Washington Ave., said he and his employee are happy to be able to give back to both the South Shore Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant community.
“It’s a special thing that other restaurants don’t do,” Cruz said. “It makes us different than everyone else out there.”
Village Trustee Bud Eastman said having the new equipment is great thing for the community and he’s glad Firehouse Subs was able to provide the funding for it.
“It makes these guys feel wonderful that (Firehouse) would take the time and effort to recognize what they’ve done,” Eastman said. “It shows that they’ve got the willingness to get stuff on their own and try to survive, so to speak, and try not to use our budget, so that’s a big thing.”
