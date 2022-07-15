Firefighters struggling to keep up as residential growth booms in central and western Racine County

RAYMOND — Consolidation of firefighter services in Racine County is under consideration again, as another community grapples with the cost of increasing service to keep pace with residential growth.

Raymond village officials are debating a fire department proposal to boost spending by up to $736,000 a year, which would increase the average homeowner's property tax bill by $454.

The Raymond Village Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to consider putting a proposal before voters in a referendum, knowing that taxpayer backlash probably would be swift and fierce.

"A lot of people won't like us," Village Trustee Doug Schwartz said.

The board agreed informally to start making plans for a possible referendum next April.

A consultant has advised officials that consolidation of services with neighboring fire departments could represent an alternative to increased staffing and spending, spreading out costs across multiple municipalities whose first responders often respond to major incidents across borders already.

Consultant Kevin Bierce told Village Board members Wednesday that consolidation, a.k.a. shared services, is an option that has worked elsewhere and has been discussed before in Racine County.

Some communities have even gone beyond fire protection and achieved efficiencies by consolidating other government services, too, such as parks and public works, Bierce said. In eastern Racine County, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant share a fire department via South Shore; and the Racine Water Utility provides water not only to the city but also Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Wind Point and Sturtevant.

"You've got all kinds of stuff you could share," he told Raymond trustees. "You can't tell me there isn't something out there you could share."

The Raymond Fire & Rescue Department was one of three departments urged to consider consolidation last year in a study that also covered the Union Grove-Yorkville and Kansasville fire departments. The Wisconsin Policy Forum research group found that combining the three neighboring departments could address staffing and operational challenges for fire and ambulance service in western Racine County.

No movement toward further consolidation, however, has taken place. Officials in Union Grove and Yorkville recently discussed seeking voter support to spend $9 million building a new firehouse for the department serving those two communities.

Raymond village officials now are concerned that expanding staffing for Raymond Fire & Rescue could eventually lead to more spending increases later for improved equipment and facilities.

Village Trustee Keith Kastenson said increasing property taxes as proposed in the community of 4,000 will leave some people feeling betrayed by Raymond's promise of a rural lifestyle with low government spending.

"They're going to think it's a full-blown city," Kastenson said.

Raymond fire officials, who operate with a part-time staff and volunteers, are cautioning village leaders that fire protection and ambulance service are suffering as residential growth increases the population. Calls for service last year totaled 505, which was an increase of more than 30% from the previous year.

Combined with difficulty in both recruiting new firefighters and finding staff available at all times, the growing demand is slowing response times and increasing the risks of public safety being compromised, officials said.

Fire Chief Adam Smith and his assistants, Kevan Leedle and Jacob Dinauer, told the Village Board that taxpayers would support increased spending if they believed public safety was at stake.

The department has presented options ranging from $382,500 a year for hiring four full-time employees, to $736,440 a year for hiring six full-time employees. The yearly property tax impact for the owner of a typical $350,000 home would range from $337 to $454.

Smith said any option would be better than the status quo.

"We've got to start somewhere," he told trustees.

Trustees briefly discussed the consolidation alternative, but no further action was taken on that option.

The fire department currently operates on a budget of $364,634, out of a total village budget of about $1.9 million. The village collects $1 million a year in property taxes at a rate of $1.88 per $1,000 of property value.

Under Wisconsin's state-imposed caps on property taxes, municipalities must seek voter approval for tax increases above a certain limit.

The five-member Village Board initially was considering holding a referendum in November. But after Bierce advised that a successful referendum campaign takes at least three months, trustees agreed to consider a ballot initiative next April.

Village President Kari Morgan said she wants to allow enough time for a public education effort before voters cast their ballots.

"I feel like you only get one really good shot," she said.

Noting that economic uncertainty has put taxpayers and consumers on edge, officials left open the question of how much new spending they would propose in a referendum.

Schwartz said community support for the fire department has been strong in the past. He also said he hopes people will respond to a referendum that is aimed at protecting life and property in the village.

"How do you put a price on someone's life?" he said. "This will be the real test."