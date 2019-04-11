RACINE — Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the Racine Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire before it extended to a nearby garage in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue, according to a press release.
The vehicle, a 2002 Chevy Blazer, is considered a total loss and the fire is believed to have resulted from a mechanical failure, according to the Fire Department. The estimated loss was $2,900, with the majority of the damage being limited to the car.
No injuries were reported.
A single RFD engine responded to the scene.
