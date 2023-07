Firefighters and other members of the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department welcomed the public Sunday to the department’s annual breakfast and open house. The Pancake Breakfast & Safety Day allowed visitors to see the inner workings of the fire station at 23730 Durand Ave. in the Town of Dover. Children could enjoy a bounce house, operate a firehose and learn about fire safety. The event also included a landing demonstration by the Flight For Life helicopter ambulance.