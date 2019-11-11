Firefighters, community mourn loss of UGYFD's Brian Serdynski

UNION GROVE — In groups of four, firefighters and first responders marched in the Union Grove High School gym, stopped in front of the urn containing the ashes of Brian Serdynski and slowly raised their right hand to give a final salute to their fallen brother.
Serdynski died on Nov. 2, two weeks after suffering a heart attack when he was responding to a call. He was 38 years old.
On Sunday, nearly 300 people attended a visitation and service for Serdynski who worked as a volunteer for the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department for five years.
First responders came from other areas of the state and region to pay their respects. Many had a red and black ribbon pinned to their shirts.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, whose district includes Union Grove, was present in the front row with state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, whose district also represents the villages, on his right. To Vos’ left sat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who came from Madison to pay his respects to the family as party politics were put aside to honor Serdynski’s service.
Family friend Tim Wynne gave the eulogy and wanted to make the somber scene a celebration of the man Serdynski was but also a reminder to those in attendance to continue to be supportive to Serdynski’s surviving family, including his wife of four years, Rachael, and the couple’s three children, all of whom are under the age of 4.
“I know the kids are going to miss him and I think it’s up to the rest of us to remind those kids of who their dad was, I think we have to keep reminding them of who mom and dad were,” Wynne said.
“It’s wonderful that all of you are here today to be around Rachael and her family, but I want you to know that in the coming weeks and months ahead, that it’s easy for us to go on with our lives and forget. She’ll have to go on with her life, they’ll have to go on with their lives. I want you to remember to just support her. To be there because she’ll need you, those kids will need you.”
Wynne talked about the type of father and husband he was with his family and reminded the firefighters that he worked with that Serdynski cared for them, too.
“I think that’s why it’s so hard for us today to accept the fact that he’s gone, because it doesn’t seem fair,” Wynne said.
“Whenever I’m at a loss, or whenever I’m devastated or sad, not knowing what to do, for me I always turn to the word of God because that’s where I find comfort. That’s where I find assurance. That’s where I find hope.”
‘Good to people’
After the service, Wynne, who lived next to Serdynski and has kids in his age range, said he was a “gentle man, very kind, very good neighbor.”
“He was good to people,” Wynne said. “He was a good father. He was good to his wife. Just a good man, I don’t know how else to describe him.”
Years from now, Wynne said he is going to look back on a time when his son helped Serdynski get an opossum out of their garage.
“It was kind of a comical thing,” Wynne said. “You had to be there … we were standing outside of the garage and my son went in and would get them out.”
Wynne said Serdynski’s death will be a loss for the community.
“He will be missed and the community loved him,” Wynne said. “I think the community is at a loss and I think the community will really miss him.”
‘Tremendous loss for us’
Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen said Serdynski loved being a firefighter.
“His second family was basically the Fire Department,” Allen said. “He always did anything we asked and was willing to help out wherever he could help out. If we had extra events or anything that we needed done at the station, he was always willing to help out where he could.”
Allen said Serdynski would often bring his kids into the firehouse to show them what daddy does for work.
“His kids were always dressed up on Halloween as firefighters,” Allen said. “He just had a great passion for it.”
Allen said he always had great interactions with Serdynski and that he never complained and always did what he asked “and was willing to go the extra mile if need be.”
“It’s definitely a tremendous loss for us,” Allen said.
