Firefighters, community mourn loss of UGYFD's Brian Serdynski

“I know the kids are going to miss him and I think it’s up to the rest of us to remind those kids of who their dad was, I think we have to keep reminding them of who mom and dad were,” Wynne said.

“It’s wonderful that all of you are here today to be around Rachael and her family, but I want you to know that in the coming weeks and months ahead, that it’s easy for us to go on with our lives and forget. She’ll have to go on with her life, they’ll have to go on with their lives. I want you to remember to just support her. To be there because she’ll need you, those kids will need you.”

Wynne talked about the type of father and husband he was with his family and reminded the firefighters that he worked with that Serdynski cared for them, too.

“I think that’s why it’s so hard for us today to accept the fact that he’s gone, because it doesn’t seem fair,” Wynne said.

“Whenever I’m at a loss, or whenever I’m devastated or sad, not knowing what to do, for me I always turn to the word of God because that’s where I find comfort. That’s where I find assurance. That’s where I find hope.”

‘Good to people’