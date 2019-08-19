MOUNT PLEASANT — Kevin Swiatczak dangles 80 feet in the air, feigning injury while hanging from a tower that stands alongside the South Shore Fire Department, adjacent to Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Two of Swiatczak’s fellow South Shore firefighter-paramedics climb up to him. Tower rescue team leader Mike Cook looks down from above, coaching some of the newest members of the department’s Technical Rescue Team. It’s the final training in tower rescue for these guys, who are now able to save workers and trespassers who experience a medical emergency or get stuck while working on a cell tower.
Swiatczak volunteered to play the victim for the first round of training last week, showing no fear of heights.
“Not everyone gets the opportunity to do something like this,” he said. “(This is) a little something extra we can get our hands onto … and it’s another service we can provide to our community.”
Firefighter-paramedics never really know what’s in store for them on any given day.
In the last 12 months, the South Shore Fire Department — which primarily protects the villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park, and responds to calls throughout southeast Wisconsin — have had to respond to someone who was injured and stuck in a barn’s hayloft, a structure fire inside a partially demolished building, mercury being released in a home, multiple oil spills, an ice rescue of a fisherman trapped on a retention pond, and retrieving a body from another retention pond.
“It’s unfortunate that accidents have to happen, but it’s nice that we’re prepared enough that when accidents do happen we can help mitigate them,” said Lt. Tom Stuckart, a leader of South Shore’s Technical Response Team.
The team is able to respond to “low-frequency but high-risk events” that “demand specialty skills,” Stuckart explained.
Almost half of the department, 26 members, have been trained to be part of the team in just the last two years. The team has gotten up-and-running quickly, with each team member being trained in the past 24 months alone in six disciplines:
- Confined space rescue
- Hazardous material response
- Rope rescue
- Tower rescue
- Trench rescue
- Structural collapse
In April, the team helped keep two structures from falling at Kenosha’s abandoned Dairyland Greyhound Park after an arson fire raged while other first responders searched for victims.
“It’s unbelievable how good they are,” Stedman said, pointing out that the members of the team went through 300 hours of training each without taking overtime.
“It’s very tough for a single community to have the asset that Mount Pleasant has,” Stuckart said proudly.
He and Lt. Dustin Ellis were the ones who spurred the effort to get the team started, which is now ready 24/7 to respond to some of the most dangerous and atypical calls.
