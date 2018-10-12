RACINE — A firefighter nearly fell through a hole at a second-story apartment at 1500½ Erie Street while fighting a fire Friday that caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.
Three Racine Fire Department engines, a We Energies employee and several law enforcement vehicles responded to the fire, which was called in shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.
The second-story fire was extinguished quickly. “Moderate heat and heavy smoke conditions” were reported by the Racine Fire Department. However, the fire appeared to have created a hole in the floor, which a firefighter nearly fell through.
No injuries were reported but the Red Cross was called to assist a displaced resident.
The fire appeared to have been caused by an unattended electric space heater, fire officials said.
In a news release, RFD officials said: “This fire, the onset of cooler weather, and Fire Safety and Prevention Month provide an opportunity to remind everyone that space heaters should be used sparingly and always kept at least three feet from things that can burn. When you change the clocks, change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and then test them to ensure they are working properly.”
Sure got a lot of response...How many firemen/women we got...maybe they can double as cops... a lot of sitting around there!!
