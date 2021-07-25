Firefighter driving past Racine apartment building sees smoke, detects fire

RACINE — Firefighters doused a fire in an apartment building Sunday after a passing firefighter spotted smoke and called crews to respond.

The Racine Fire Department said damage to the structure in the 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street was limited to just two apartments within the 32-unit building. No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $40,000 for the building and $5,000 for contents.

The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, when a firefighter driving past the apartment building noticed smoke coming from a second-story window, and alerted the fire department.

Officials did not identify the firefighter, who they said was driving from one firehouse to another during a shift change.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

