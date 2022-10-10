RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever," said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. "You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.”

The Racine Fire Department shares these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

The Racine Fire Department is participating in a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign including a joint effort with RUSD at various community centers from 4 to 6 p.m. — at Dr. John Bryant Center (Oct. 11), Martin Luther King Jr. Center (Oct. 18) and Cesar Chavez Center (Oct. 25).

For more information, call 262-635-7915 or go to fpw.org and sparky.org.