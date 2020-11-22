 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire traced to faulty light switch
0 comments

Fire traced to faulty light switch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 5626 21st St. at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for reported smoke inside of the building.

While investigating the smoke condition, a small fire was discovered by Engine 5 along the south wall of the 100,000 square foot building. The fire was extinguished and all fire units cleared the scene before 8:30 p.m.

There are no injuries to report associated with this incident. The Racine Police Department provided traffic control and scene security. The damage estimate is $10,000 dollars for this fire which include $2,000 dollars damage to the building and $8,000 dollars damage to the contents of the building.

The fire was reported by an employee of the Journal Times who showed up to work early to accomplish paperwork. The employee discovered the smoke condition in building and called 911 to report the fire. Once again, quick thinking and prompt notification of 911 limited the damage potential of this fire. The cause of the fire was traced back to a faulty light switch located along the south wall of the building.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Presidential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News