Fire traced to faulty light switch

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 5626 21st St. at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for reported smoke inside of the building.

While investigating the smoke condition, a small fire was discovered by Engine 5 along the south wall of the 100,000 square foot building. The fire was extinguished and all fire units cleared the scene before 8:30 p.m.

There are no injuries to report associated with this incident. The Racine Police Department provided traffic control and scene security. The damage estimate is $10,000 dollars for this fire which include $2,000 dollars damage to the building and $8,000 dollars damage to the contents of the building.

The fire was reported by an employee of the Journal Times who showed up to work early to accomplish paperwork. The employee discovered the smoke condition in building and called 911 to report the fire. Once again, quick thinking and prompt notification of 911 limited the damage potential of this fire. The cause of the fire was traced back to a faulty light switch located along the south wall of the building.

