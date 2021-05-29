Fire that reportedly started in Park Ave. bathroom took Racine firefighters over an hour to get under control

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department reported that a blaze that started in a second-floor bathroom of a home on the 1600 block of Park Avenue Friday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and took more than 60 minutes to be brought under control.
The fire was called in at 10:23 p.m. Friday. Flames were seen through a second-floor bathroom.
Ten people got out of the upper unit before the first firefighters (from Engine 1) arrived, a release said, with those firefighters attacking the fire from the outside.
Soon after, the crew from Engine 1 entered the house and knocked down the fire as multiple other units responded — Engines 2 and 5, Truck 1, Quint 4, Med 1, Battalion 1, Car 2 and Utility 2 — carrying a total of 23 firefighters, according to the release. The Racine Police Department also responded, assisting with traffic control and investigation.
The police and fire departments report that they are still investigating. No injuries were reported.
"The Racine Fire Department would like to remind the public about the importance of having working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home," the release stated.
The estimated losses are a combined $150,000, with $100,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.