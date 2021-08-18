Fire set in abandoned building on Marquette Street, RFD says

RACINE — There were no injuries but an estimated $2,500 in damage after a fire in an abandoned Marquette Street building on Tuesday night, the Racine Fire Department reported in a news release.

RFD personnel were dispatched to a fire in an abandoned building at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Marquette Street.

According to a news release, the first arriving companies, Truck 1 and Engine 1, found a small fire on the second floor of the building. They extinguished it with two water fire extinguishers.

here were no victims found after a search of the building by Med 1. No injuries to any civilians or firefighters occurred, the release said.

wenty firefighters responded to the fire: three fire engines, one quint, one truck, a battalion chief, a safety officer and a fire investigator.

he fire was controlled within minutes; Truck 1 and Engine 1 remained on scene to help with the fire investigation.

here was an estimated $1,000 worth of damage done to the contents of the building, and $1,500 to the structure itself.

he cause of the fire is under investigation. The RFD urges anyone with information about the fire to call the department at 262-635-7915.