RACINE — A woman was burned Tuesday after a fire started as she smoked while using an oxygen tank, Racine Fire Department officials said.
At 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to the 3400 block of 21st street for a report of a fire in the living room of a residence, according to a Fire Department news release.
Upon arrival, paramedics attended to an injured female occupant who was waiting outside. Additional crews quickly extinguished the fire.
Fire officials said the burned patient appeared to be smoking while using an oxygen tank. She was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment of her injuries, the extent of which were not disclosed.
The home sustained fire damage estimated at $10,000. Racine Police and We Energies also assisted at the scene.
Fire officials reminded residents not to smoke while using an oxygen tank as oxygen can aid and accelerate the combustion process.
