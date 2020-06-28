Fire reported in Grand Avenue house early Sunday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A structure fire was reported at 1315 Grand Ave. early Sunday morning and the Racine Fire Department is asking for tips to help determine what happened.

This is the second fire at this property this year.

Fire crews were dispatched to the house at about 5 a.m. Sunday after the fire was called in by a neighbor, according to a Fire Department news release.

Upon arrival, fire crews reportedly found flames coming from the second-floor windows and sprayed water to the exterior before entering. They were able to contain the damage to the second floor.

Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc. owns the house. The home was vacant at the time, so no one was displaced as a result of this fire.

No injuries were reported and the estimated loss is $60,000.

“BLM” for what is likely “Black Lives Matter” as well as “Remember George Floyd Tyrese” had been written on the house in black spray paint. The Racine Police Department said a detective is working on an investigation to see if the fire is connected to Black Lives Matter protests.