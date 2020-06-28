Fire reported in Grand Avenue house early Sunday morning

RACINE — A structure fire was reported at 1315 Grand Ave. early Sunday morning and the Racine Fire Department is asking for tips to help determine what happened.
This is the second fire at this property this year.
Fire crews were dispatched to the house at about 5 a.m. Sunday after the fire was called in by a neighbor, according to a Fire Department news release.
Upon arrival, fire crews reportedly found flames coming from the second-floor windows and sprayed water to the exterior before entering. They were able to contain the damage to the second floor.
Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc. owns the house. The home was vacant at the time, so no one was displaced as a result of this fire.
No injuries were reported and the estimated loss is $60,000.
“BLM” for what is likely “Black Lives Matter” as well as “Remember George Floyd Tyrese” had been written on the house in black spray paint. The Racine Police Department said a detective is working on an investigation to see if the fire is connected to Black Lives Matter protests.
The cause of the fire is under investigation; firefighters believe it started in the second-floor bedroom. The Racine Police Department is asking citizens with information to contact Crime Stoppers 888-636-9330 where they can leave an anonymous tip.
Second time in 2020
A fire at the same property occurred in January, causing approximately $25,000 in damage. Fire crews contained the blaze to the kitchen and adjacent pantry at that time.
Crews noted graffiti on its exterior then as well. RRP Executive Director Ed Miller said the graffiti in January stated “Hood burn crew.” The fire occurred two weeks before the house was set to close.
RRP purchased the property in December 2017, partnered with Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps and used the property for workforce training, but not recently.
It’s unknown when the graffiti reading “BLM” and “Remember George Floyd Tyrese” was put on the house, but it wasn’t there on Friday, Miller said. The recent graffiti looked like it was done in the same handwriting as the previous graffiti, he said.
The house was set to close Monday, which Miller believes may be a reason the house was set on fire. It was going to be sold as an affordable home.
“I don’t believe that the graffiti reflects how that fire actually occurred,” Miller said. “It seems to be (from a party) more local.”
“Why would anybody specifically target that house? It’s terribly disheartening to rebuild a house and then to have to rebuild it for a second time or a third time.”
This story will be updated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.