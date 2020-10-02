Fire reported at vacant home on S. Memorial Drive

RACINE — A structure fire was reported at 1636 S. Memorial Drive on Friday morning at a vacant home.

The two-story home, owned by West Shore Management, Inc, ignited into fire on the first-floor exterior. The fire was reported by a passing citizen who called 911 after 3:15 a.m Friday morning, according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department.

Racine Police Department officers arrived and attempted to extinguish the fire before Racine firefighters arrived and were able to successfully control the blaze and avoid any injuries. Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials said it started in the southwest exterior corner of the home.

The estimated loss is around $7,000.

