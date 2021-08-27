Fire on Taylor Avenue Friday afternoon that caused an estimated $41,500 in damage 'is under investigation'

RACINE — A house fire on the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue that caused an estimated $41,500 in damage Friday afternoon "is under investigation," according to the Racine Fire Department.

No serious injuries were reported.

According to the Racine Fire Department:

Five five apparatuses responded to the home, as well as one command car.

The fire was extinguished after a short fight.

Six people lived in the home. One upstairs tenant was treated on scene "but was soon released."

Two occupants of the home were displaced; the American Red Cross is helping them find shelter.

The damage estimates were $40,000 to the structure and $1,500 to contents of the home.

