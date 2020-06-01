Fire in vacant house on Hayes Avenue causes estimated $10,000 in damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A fire early Monday morning at a vacant home in the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue resulted in about $10,000 in damage, but no injuries, Racine fire officials said.

Crews were dispatched at at 5:21 a.m. to 1101 Hayes Ave. after a 911 call was received from a concerned citizen who was driving by. Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the fire and proceeded to search for possible victims or occupants and found the home vacant.

The fire, which originated in the entryway of the home, was under investigation as of Monday. Fire officials urged anyone with information about the blaze to call fire investigators or, if they prefer to remain anonymous, to call Racine County Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330.

Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.

