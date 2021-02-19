Fire hydrant covered by snow with car parked next to it was inaccessible at one of two Racine fires Friday

Fire crews had to dig out a fire hydrant located on the corner of Prospect Street and Blake Avenue on Wednesday, which caused a significant time loss, the press release said.
RACINE — Two structure fires were reported in Racine on Friday, one on Northwestern Avenue and another on Erie Street, with the closest hydrant to the fire on Northwestern Avenue blocked off due to snow and a car parked within 10 feet of the hydrant.
At 2:23 p.m., the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a house on the 2700 block in Northwestern Avenue for a reported light in the kitchen that was glowing and smoking.
The working fire was in the attic, located above the light fixture. Further investigation concluded faulty electric wiring caused several attic rafters to catch fire, said a news release from the Fire Department.
The fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries are to report from the fire.
The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the home.
There were no fire alarms present in the Northwestern Avenue home at the time of the fire. The Fire Department wants to remind residents to have working fire alarms in their homes.
The Fire Department also reminded residents to keep their fire hydrants clear of snow and vehicles.
Other fire
At 9:54 a.m. on the 1700 block of Erie Street, the Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside of the residence.
According to a news release, upon arrival, fire crews found burning garbage on the front porch and the kitchen. Burning clothes were also found in a bedroom closet.
The damage is estimated to be $10,000. This estimate includes $200 damage to personal property, and $9,800 in damage to the structure.
No information on the investigation of the fire was included in the news release.