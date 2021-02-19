Fire hydrant covered by snow with car parked next to it was inaccessible at one of two Racine fires Friday

At 9:54 a.m. on the 1700 block of Erie Street, the Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside of the residence.

According to a news release, upon arrival, fire crews found burning garbage on the front porch and the kitchen. Burning clothes were also found in a bedroom closet.

The damage is estimated to be $10,000. This estimate includes $200 damage to personal property, and $9,800 in damage to the structure.

No information on the investigation of the fire was included in the news release.

