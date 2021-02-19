 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire hydrant covered by snow with car parked next to it was inaccessible at one of two Racine fires Friday
0 comments

Fire hydrant covered by snow with car parked next to it was inaccessible at one of two Racine fires Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inaccessible fire hydrant

The fire hydrant closest to the home on Northwestern Avenue is seen, inaccessible due to snow and a vehicle parked within 10 feet. The Racine Fire Department wants to remind residents to clear off snow from their fire hydrants.

 Photo courtesy of the Racine Fire Department

RACINE — Two structure fires were reported in Racine on Friday, one on Northwestern Avenue and another on Erie Street, with the closest hydrant to the fire on Northwestern Avenue blocked off due to snow and a car parked within 10 feet of the hydrant.

At 2:23 p.m., the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a house on the 2700 block in Northwestern Avenue for a reported light in the kitchen that was glowing and smoking.

The working fire was in the attic, located above the light fixture. Further investigation concluded faulty electric wiring caused several attic rafters to catch fire, said a news release from the Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries are to report from the fire. 

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the home. 

There were no fire alarms present in the Northwestern Avenue home at the time of the fire. The Fire Department wants to remind residents to have working fire alarms in their homes. 

The Fire Department also reminded residents to keep their fire hydrants clear of snow and vehicles. 

Other fire

At 9:54 a.m. on the 1700 block of Erie Street, the Fire Department responded to a report of smoke inside of the residence. 

According to a news release, upon arrival, fire crews found burning garbage on the front porch and the kitchen. Burning clothes were also found in a bedroom closet. 

The damage is estimated to be $10,000. This estimate includes $200 damage to personal property, and $9,800 in damage to the structure. 

No information on the investigation of the fire was included in the news release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News