Fire destroys vacant two-family home on 12th Street; believed intentionally set, RFD says

RACINE — A fire destroyed a vacant two-family home in the 1200 block of 12th Street early Sunday morning, the Racine Fire Department reported in a news release. An investigation indicates this fire was intentionally set, the RFD says.

The damage was estimated at a $39,600 loss; the building had no contents inside.

Passersby called 911 at 2:41 a.m. Sunday to report a fire in the second story of the residence, the release stated. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched and responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, a paramedic rescue squad, battalion chief, safety officer and fire investigator, for a total of 21 responders.

First arriving fire companies found fire on the second floor that extended into the attic space. Although the property was reported to be vacant, firefighters simultaneously attacked the fire and conducted primary and secondary searches to ensure the building was clear of occupants, the release stated. No civilians were found and no injuries were reported due to this fire.

This property was built circa 1900 using legacy construction techniques, which made it challenging for firefighters to locate and extinguish all hidden pockets of fire, officials said. Fire command reported fire loss was stopped at 3:30 a.m., about 45 minutes after dispatch time. Fire companies continued using chainsaws, hooks, and fire hoses to locate and extinguish hot spots until nearly 6 a.m.

Those with information about the cause of this fire are to call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915 to speak with a fire investigator.

