Fire destroys house near Bohners Lake
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Investigators are attempting to discern the cause of a fire that completely destroyed a single-family residence near Bohners Lake on Thursday morning.

Scott Wingreen, assistant chief for the Town of Burlington Fire Department, said crews were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. on the report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the rear of the house fully engulfed in flames.

Wingreen said he called for mutual aid and eight departments responded with 14 apparatuses, both for firefighting and emergency medical service.

Investigators were still on scene late in the afternoon, Wingreen said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

