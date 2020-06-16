Fire Department seeks leads on Tuesday vehicle fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle fire at 1923 State St. There were no injuries in the incident. The loss to the vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Dakota crew cab pickup, was estimated at $300.

Fire damage was limited to the passenger compartment of the truck and centered on the interior of the driver’s side rear door according to Capt. Craig Ford, who noted smoke damage to the vehicle’s interior was curiously “negligible.”

“That’s what was weird for the guys,” Ford said. “That’s why they called for an investigator.”

The cause of the fire as of Tuesday was undetermined and remained under investigation.

“It was out when they (firefighters) got there,” Ford noted of the vehicle fire. “It was a relatively minor fire, but the cause was not obvious so we sent an investigator. I was out there. I couldn’t figure out how it started. I have to say undetermined … There wasn’t a lot of evidence to go over — a little burn and that was it … I can’t say it was set and I can’t say it was accidental, therefore we get back to undetermined.”

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Ford at 262-635-7870.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.