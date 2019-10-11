RACINE — Fire crews responded to two garage fires in a little over an hour on Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in either incident, fire officials said, but damage at each fire site varied in severity.
The first call came in at about 2:48 p.m. According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of black smoke coming from a detached garage at the rear of the property at 1332 12th St.
You have free articles remaining.
After getting a person to exit the garage, fire crews were able to quickly knock down that blaze, fire officials said. While the cause of the fire was being investigated as of Friday, investigators reported finding a grill with hot embers on the driveway near the garage. Damage was estimated at $500.
A second garage fire was reported at about 3:41 p.m. in the 1400 block of Willmor Street. That fire, which was also quickly extinguished, was attributed to a child playing with fire inside the garage, fire investigators said.
Damage is estimated at $5,000 in the Willmor fire, an estimate that includes damage to the structure and household goods stored in the garage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.