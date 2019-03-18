RACINE — City Fire Department officials report that the department has experienced a large increase in carbon monoxide alarm calls lately.
Lt. John Magnus of the department's Fire Prevention Bureau advises residents that most carbon monoxide alarms are only designed for seven to 10 years use. There is a chirp that sounds to alert residents when the unit reaches the end of its recommended service life; this chirp will sound every 30 seconds.
Magnus said there are things homeowners and building residents can do to help reduce the amount of Fire Department calls related to CO alarms:
1. Check the manufactured date on alarms. If the date is older than March 2011, it is time to replace the alarm.
2. Replace the unit's battery every six months. Some alarms have a 10-year internal battery, so fire officials advise to check the alarm's instructions.
3. If your alarm is sounding and you experience dizziness, headache, upset stomach, and vomiting — check your alarm. If you have positive readings of carbon monoxide, call 911 and exit the residence.
4. Be aware that a carbon monoxide alarm has a different sound than a smoke alarm.
Residents and building occupants with questions, can contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.