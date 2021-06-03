Fire department merger proposed to improve service in western Racine County

UNION GROVE — Three neighboring fire departments would merge into a single regional operation, under a newly released plan to improve fire and ambulance service in growing western Racine County.
The idea of consolidating the Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville and Raymond fire departments is included in a study showing that existing service, based largely on volunteer firefighters, might be inadequate to serve the region’s growing population.
Conducted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum research group, the study was commissioned by the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department to examine the department’s current staffing and operations.
As an alternative to merging with neighboring departments, researchers found that the Union Grove-Yorkville department could keep pace with increased demand by contracting with a larger fire department or with a private ambulance operator.
Another option is replacing part-time volunteer firefighters with full-time professionals, if taxpayers are willing to pay more for faster response times to 911 calls for fires or medical emergencies.
“While the department’s average response times are respectable,” the study found, “they are reflective of a part-time staffing model and could potentially be improved with an expansion of full-time staff, if that is what residents desire.”
Shortage of volunteers
The study, titled “Burning Questions,” addresses a common issue facing volunteer fire departments, which is a shortage of volunteers willing to commit to maintaining an adequate level of service.
Officials in western Racine County said they are ready to consider options for improving fire and ambulance service, as Union Grove and the surrounding area continue to draw more people through residential growth and development.
Jan Winget, chairwoman of the commission that oversees the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, said she hopes local officials can reach a consensus later this year on a course of action for fire protection.
“We have to look at everything,” she said. “And we have to look at what our taxpayers think they can afford.”
The new study found that other fire departments with similar population bases and call volumes spend significantly more than the Union Grove-Yorkville department’s current annual budget of $550,211, which equates to $47 per capita.
For example, the Burlington Fire Department spends $1.6 million a year, or $96 per capita, and the Somers Fire Department spends $1.7 million a year, or $181 per capita.
One big difference is that both of those departments make greater use of full-time employees, whereas Union Grove-Yorkville is staffed primarily by volunteers who get paid only when they answer a call for a fire or other emergency.
Union Grove and Yorkville officials beefed up staffing somewhat in 2020 by offering 8-hour shifts for firefighters who will stay at the fire station during the day. But the study found that such improvement does not always mean the department is ready to handle an emergency.
“The ability of a volunteer-based department to effectuate an appropriate response is related not only to the number of people on the volunteer roster, but also to how willing and available those volunteers are to respond to a call,” the report states.
With a combined population of about 8,300 people in Union Grove and Yorkville, the fire department is recording about 600 to 700 ambulance calls and about 150 fire calls annually.
The department is based at 700 Main St., Union Grove.
A question of keeping pace
Union Grove Village President Steve Wicklund said that as new development continues to increase the region’s population, the fire department’s ability to keep pace is looming large.
“I know we’re definitely going to have to address it,” said Wicklund, who also serves on the fire commission.
The village president said a referendum might be warranted to gauge whether taxpayers are willing to pay more for improved fire department service. He would hope to have a more specific cost estimate for whatever strategy area officials decide to pursue, he said.
Referring to a public referendum, Wicklund said: “If we could lay it out and tell them how much it would cost, that’d go a lot further than just, ‘Hey, would you pay higher taxes?’”
Yorkville Village Administrator Michael McKinney and Union Grove Village Administrator Mike Hawes both declined to comment.
The fire commission, operated jointly by the two communities, was scheduled Wednesday night to discuss the Wisconsin Policy Forum study for the first time.
Winget, a Union Grove representative on the commission, said she expects “a big debate” if officials decide to pursue an approach that requires higher property taxes.
Automatic aid agreement
The researchers found that about one-fourth of all calls for service to the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department come from the neighboring departments of Kansasville and Raymond. The three departments have an automatic aid agreement, which means all three respond whenever one of them gets a call for help.
The study states that such agreements among neighbors are necessary when volunteer fire departments suffer from inadequate staffing.
“Given the high level of integration between the three departments,” the report states, “it does suggest potential for exploring the possibility of a merged department.”
Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar said he had not seen the report, but he agreed that volunteer fire departments are struggling to sustain the traditional model. Molnar said fewer people are volunteering, and fewer volunteers are committed to answering the call whenever needed.
The Kansasville department has 24 volunteers who share a pool of $40,000 distributed each year based on which volunteers have turned out for the most training and the most calls for service.
Molnar agreed that relations are strong with Union Grove-Yorkville and Raymond, and that a three-way department merger is one of the options worth considering.
Other improvements could be considered, too, he said, including expanded municipal water service so that firefighters do not have to transport their own water supply to a fire.
Taxpayers have to decide how much they are willing to spend to improve fire protection, Molnar said.
“Where does it stop?” he added. “How far can you stretch the dollar?”