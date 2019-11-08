Fire Department expands program to prevent repeat hospital visits

Other than the time spent checking up on the patients, the Fire Department isn’t really losing resources on due to Mobile Integrated Health. The program has been funded by Ascension Health, and now will also be funded by Aurora Advocate.

When successful, these quick visits can often prevent readmissions to the hospital, which in turn is expected to reduce the ambulance call volume for the Fire Department. Fire Chief Steve Hansen said that the Fire Department’s call volume has increased by nearly 30% in 14 years, even though the city’s population has dropped by more than 3% during that same time span.

That sharp rise in calls “being driven by folks who don’t really know how to take care of themselves,” Hansen said. During home visits and ambulance trips, Hansen said paramedics will try to teach patients on how to better look after their own health.

“It’s an educational problem,” Hansen said. “Sometimes people are very receptive to that information. Sometimes they are not.”

Changing landscape

Ascension All Saints Hospital at 3801 Spring St. has long been the only hospital on the east side of Racine County. However, Advocate Aurora, which is based in Milwaukee, is moving in on what had been Ascension’s territory for hospital care.