Fire danger across the state still high despite coming of spring greens

CALEDONIA — April showers have not been enough to protect May’s flowers.
Fire danger across the state remains very high, according to a press release by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Sunday.
In early April, the cause was the dryness in the air and on the ground, with high winds. Spring greens — referring to the grass turning green and trees sprouting leaves thanks to rain promoting growth — had yet to come, making the potential for wildfires high.
This time around, the dryness is still an issue, the DNR said — despite things looking sunny and green outside. There is another phenomenon that’s contributing to the high rates of fire danger.
It’s called the “spring dip.” According to the DNR, during this time, moisture content in pine trees is low, while the starch content is high. This combination isn’t visible to the naked eye, the DNR said, which means pine trees are more likely to catch fire during a wildfire. Crown fires, or fires in the tree tops, also are possible.
“Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin,” the press release said. “The best way to protect against a wildfire is to stop it before it starts.”
The DNR — and Caledonia Caledonia Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Schuls — strongly advise residents of Racine County, and the state in general, against holding any controlled burns.
“We just haven’t gotten any rain,” Schuls said, adding rain is key to keeping the ground moist enough to not spark fires. “The spring winds have dried everything up.”
According to the monthly climate report from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan office, the Milwaukee area hardly saw an inch of rain in March.
The DNR has responded to 540 wildfires burning 1,775 acres so far this season, plus many more suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners, the press release said.