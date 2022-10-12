Fire chief walks out out after ambulance deal sealed between the two neighboring Waterfords

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Residents are cheering a new deal on ambulance service approved during a Waterford Town Board meeting in which the town chairman was a no-show and the fire chief walked out in anger.

The Town Board on Monday approved a contract shifting ambulance service on the south side of town from the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. to the Village of Waterford fire department.

The change followed complaints from some south-side residents that emergency medical response was not adequate with the Tichigan fire company located on the far north side of town.

Residents inside the town hall broke into applause after Town Board members approved the new contract and after officials announced that 911 calls on the south side would go to the village fire department starting Nov. 1.

South-side resident Cyndy Nowacki gasped, “Wow,” after the vote, explaining later that she and her neighbors have been hoping for years to see improved ambulance service.

“It’s almost too good to be true,” she said.

The moment, however, was not without controversy or backlash.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz, who has opposed the new deal with the village, was absent from the board meeting — his third missed meeting on the subject in recent weeks.

Following the contract approval Monday, Tichigan Fire Chief Bill Miller vented frustration at Town Board members, then walked out while the board meeting was still in progress.

Outside the town hall, Miller said he feels like his department is being disrespected, and also that town officials have failed to include him in discussions about the change in ambulance service.

“We’re being drug through the dirt,” he said. “They don’t support us.”

Town officials have taken no action to change the Tichigan fire department’s position as an ambulance provider on the north side of town.

At one time previously, the town received ambulance service from both providers: The village fire department handled emergency calls on the south side, and the Tichigan fire company handled the north side.

In 2019, town officials canceled the contract with the village and handed over ambulance service entirely to the Tichigan fire department. The town and village at the time were engaged in a bitter feud, largely over town fears that the village intended to annex town territory.

Since the change, town residents have raised concerns that ambulance service is slow and inadequate on the south side.

The Tichigan fire department is based at 8205 Big Bend Road, on the north end of town. The village fire department is located on the south side at 819 Mohr Avenue.

When Town Board members took action starting last month to restart a contract with the village, Hincz raised objections and tried to halt the discussions by keeping the topic off agendas at board meetings.

But a slim majority of the board moved the issue forward, led by board members Dale Gauerke, Doug Schwartz and Teri Nicolai. The elected officials said they were not being critical toward Tichigan crew members, but that village firefighters are better positioned to respond quickly to south-side emergencies.

The village is offering ambulance service at no up-front cost to the town, assessing user fees only to town residents who call for help.

When Hincz again refused to allow the matter on the agenda for Monday’s regular Town Board meeting, Gauerke and Schwartz used their authority to schedule a special board meeting — 15 minutes before the regular meeting.

Town Board member Tim Szeklinski joined the other three in approving the new contract by a unanimous 4-0 vote, with Hincz absent at both the special meeting and the regular meeting that followed.

The board was scheduled later to consider an unrelated request from the Tichigan fire department for funding to purchase new equipment. Miller, however, announced that he was withdrawing the request.

The chief recited statistics showing his agency’s handling of 911 calls and said he was not happy about being left out of meetings where possible changes in ambulance service were discussed. He also announced that his department would no longer “recognize” Schwartz as the official Town Board liaison to the fire company.

Reiterating that he felt excluded from recent discussions taking place on the Town Board, Miller said, “That’s very irresponsible.”

Schwartz, who had been working with village officials in recent weeks on the new ambulance contract, fired back that he had, in fact, reached out to Miller, and that the fire chief had failed to respond.

Schwartz said he invites input from the Tichigan department at any time. But, he added, “It’s a two-way street.”

Miller then stood up and walked out of the Town Board meeting.

Scott Burns, another town resident who applauded the ambulance contract change, said he hopes town officials work with the Tichigan company, too, to ensure continued viability for the ambulance provider on the north side of town.

Burns, a one-time Town Board candidate, expressed concern that the Tichigan department could suffer financially from the lost contract on the south side.

He added that he objects to the town chairman’s unwillingness to deal with the issues, as well as the chairman’s “stall tactics.”

“This isn’t about politics,” Burns said. “This is about public safety.”