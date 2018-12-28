WIND LAKE — Don Catenacci, the fire chief of the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company, will remain in his post in Racine County after resigning last week from his part-time position as an assistant fire chief with the Verona Fire Department.
Catenacci, accused by a Dane County firefighter's union of multiple instances of misconduct in Verona, became Wind Lake’s first paid chief in September. Two months later, the union filed a complaint that included Catenacci’s alleged misconduct and accusations of a lack of leadership in the Verona Fire Department.
He issued a resignation letter from his post in Verona on Dec. 17.
Work in Wind Lake
Town of Norway Chairwoman Jean Jacobson and Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company President Willy Ellertson only have good things to say about Catenacci’s work thus far.
“He’s doing a fine job for us,” Jacobson said.
Ellertson said that Catenacci’s role as a part-time, 20-hours-per-week chief will not change, either. Ellertson added he would like to give Catenacci more hours, but isn’t able to because of budget constraints.
“We have great people here,” Catenacci said of the Wind Lake’s firefighting and EMS service provider, “and I want to keep helping the department move forward.”
Catenacci is a career firefighter. He's retired from the City of Wauwatosa Fire Dept. in Milwaukee County and has held the positions of assistant chief and chief in his hometown of Wyocena in Columbia County. He is also a fire training instructor at several colleges and departments throughout the state.
Leaving Verona
In his resignation letter from the Verona Fire Department, Catenacci referred to the allegations in Verona as “an unending character assassination campaign by (firefighters’ union) Local 311 led by Ted Higgins.” Higgins is Local 311’s secretary/treasurer, and he spoke with The Journal Times when the complaints first became public in November.
The City of Verona hired a consulting firm to conduct an investigation, which detailed multiple allegations presented by emergency medical technicians and a Fire Department officer. However, most of the firefighters who were interviewed defended Catenacci, saying that his “horseplay” was acceptable, even though he sometimes made people feel uncomfortable, according to the report.
In Catenacci’s resignation letter, which was published by Madison’s WKOW TV, Catenacci said that the reason he resigned from Verona was because of a lack of support he and Verona Fire Chief Joe Giver received from city officials. Catenacci felt that his side of the story wasn’t taken into account by Verona’s mayor and aldermen when discipline was considered for himself and the department, according to the letter.
