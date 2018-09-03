RACINE — A house fire early Monday morning on the city's west side caused an estimated $40,000 in damage, and two occupants were treated for injuries, the Racine Fire Department reported.
The fire at 5226 Marboro Drive was called in just after midnight, at 12:05 a.m., for smoke coming from the basement. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly contained the fire to one corner of the basement.
Rescue crews treated the two occupants for nonlife-threatening injuries they suffered in trying to leave the home.
Most of the house had heavy smoke damage. We Energies secured the utilities, and the occupants will be staying with family. Racine police also assisted at the scene.
The fire was under investigation as of Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.