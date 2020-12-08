Fire causes estimated $100,000 damage to home

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to 2416 Durand Ave. at 6:50 p.m. Monday for a report of smoke in the basement of the residence.
Residents had evacuated and met responding firefighters on the front lawn. Upon arrival, Engine 5 went into investigation mode and noticed light smoke coming from the structure and declared a working fire. Quint 4 and Engine 5 made a fast attack on the fire located in the basement of the home which spread to a first-floor bedroom.
Truck 1 was initially assigned as the Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC); however, they were re-tasked with a fire ground duties and Quint 3 responded and assumed RIC duties. Twenty-three firefighters responded and worked to extinguish the blaze in one hour.
There were no civilian or firefighters injured. Racine Police assisted with traffic control, photo documentation and investigation assistance. WE Energies removed the meter and disabled the electrical power to the house.
Damage estimates are $85,000 for damage to the house and $15,000 damage to the contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.