 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes estimated $100,000 damage to home
0 comments

Fire causes estimated $100,000 damage to home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to 2416 Durand Ave. at 6:50 p.m. Monday for a report of smoke in the basement of the residence.

Residents had evacuated and met responding firefighters on the front lawn. Upon arrival, Engine 5 went into investigation mode and noticed light smoke coming from the structure and declared a working fire. Quint 4 and Engine 5 made a fast attack on the fire located in the basement of the home which spread to a first-floor bedroom.

Truck 1 was initially assigned as the Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC); however, they were re-tasked with a fire ground duties and Quint 3 responded and assumed RIC duties. Twenty-three firefighters responded and worked to extinguish the blaze in one hour.

There were no civilian or firefighters injured. Racine Police assisted with traffic control, photo documentation and investigation assistance. WE Energies removed the meter and disabled the electrical power to the house.

Damage estimates are $85,000 for damage to the house and $15,000 damage to the contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
Local News

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

  • 6 min to read

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

+4
State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants
Local News

State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

The first round of restaurant We're All In grants were only for businesses pulling in less than $1 million a year. This time around, that maximum is $7 million. "All businesses right now in the restaurant industry ... are suffering," one of the owners of The Maple Table restaurant on Monument Square said. “It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect ... Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully someday things will get back to normal.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: New Republican Members of the Joint Finance Committee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News