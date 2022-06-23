Fire burns storage building on Kenosha County mushroom farm

WHEATLAND — Fire erupted Tuesday morning at River Valley Ranch, a mushroom farm at 39900 60th St. in the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.
General manager Jenny Brown said a storage building and some equipment were destroyed, but no injuries were reported, and the business remains open.
Brown said employees were burning debris when winds caused the fire to spread.
The farm has a Burlington mailing address and is less than two miles south of the Racine County border.
