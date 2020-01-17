Fire blamed on bathroom fan malfunction

RACINE — An estimated $15,000 in damage resulted from a fire in a bathroom ceiling fan late Friday morning.

Racine firefighters were dispatched at 10:46 a.m. to the Windsong Court Apartments, 3225 Indiana St., for a reported fire in the bathroom of an upper apartment. Upon arrival, firefighters assigned to RFD Engine 5 found a ceiling fan on fire. The fire was extinguished using a pressurized water fire extinguisher, Fire Department officials said.

A large amount of smoke damage to the apartment resulted. Fire officials said the Red Cross was notified in order to assist the resident of the apartment with clothing and food. No injuries were reported.

Following the fire investigation, the apartment was turned over to the tenant.

Racine Police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.

