LAKE GENEVA — A former Pullman rail car was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon at a Walworth County zip-line business.
According to a release from the Lake Geneva Fire Department:
At 3:10 pm on Saturday, Lake Geneva firefighters were dispatched to the report of smoke coming from a structure at Aerial Adventures Zip Lines, 302 Townline Road. The first arriving engine company found a well involved structure fire within a converted Pullman rail car.
The fire was quickly extinguished and resulted in extensive damage to the structure and the loss of family pets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries to humans were reported.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department was assisted by the Lake Geneva Police Department, Public Works and Utility Commission, and the Elkhorn, Linn and Lyons fire departments.
“We are always thankful for our partnerships with city departments and automatic aid from neighboring fire departments. Through a coordinated effort, we quickly placed the fire under control and minimized loss,” Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters commented.
