YORKVILLE — Authorities had not determined by Friday evening how a fire at Racine Metal-Fab, 1520 Grandview Parkway, started in a metal dust collection unit just after 4 p.m. Friday.
The fire was entirely contained to the collection unit and quickly extinguished, said Lt. Jim Robotka of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.
Four fire departments — Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Raymond and South Shore — all responded to the scene, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
"That fire was not out of control at any point. It was contained within a filter system," Robotka said.
Racine Metal-Fab is a metal fabricator located in Grandview Business Park just west of Interstate 94 and less than a mile south of Highway 20.
The building had to be evacuated and “a large amount of smoke” was reported, although there were no reports of injuries.
The dust collection unit, which is designed to capture shavings that result from metal-cutting, was the only equipment damaged by the fire, Robotka said.
