Fire at vacant house on Kewaunee Street results in 'total loss'

RACINE — A vacant house has been considered a total loss after a fully engulfed fire that occurred Monday night in the City of Racine.
According to a release from the City of Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at about 8:50 p.m. to a house on the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street.
Crews arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with a fire in the basement, on the first and second floors and in the attic. Firefighters were ordered out of the building 16 minutes after they arrived out of concern for their safety.
At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
A "large amount" of controlled substances, currency and weapons were reported to have been found after a large operation in the greater Racine area Wednesday morning that involved local, state, federal and out-of-state law enforcement.
Nearly $150,000 in cash, nearly a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, more than one-fifth of a pound of cocaine and a 1-year-old child in a bathtub were allegedly found in a College Avenue apartment by police officers who went to the home following a report of a civic dispute.