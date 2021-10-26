Fire at vacant house on Kewaunee Street results in 'total loss'

RACINE — A vacant house has been considered a total loss after a fully engulfed fire that occurred Monday night in the City of Racine.

According to a release from the City of Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at about 8:50 p.m. to a house on the 1300 block of Kewaunee Street.

Crews arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with a fire in the basement, on the first and second floors and in the attic. Firefighters were ordered out of the building 16 minutes after they arrived out of concern for their safety.

Crews hosed the fire down from the outside and used an aerial ladder to make holes in the roof and dormers to extinguish the fire in the attic, the release said.

Twenty-one firefighters staffing seven fire companies responded to the scene. Racine Police Department, We Energies and Racine Fire Belles assisted the city fire department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The property, which is valued at $36,000 from city tax records according to the release, is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Capt. Craig Ford at the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

